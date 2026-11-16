Following Accor split, Treebo targets 3,500-4,000 hotels in five years

Treebo Hotels plans to more than triple its network to 3,500-4,000 properties over the next five years, betting on rising travel volumes and demand for affordable, branded accommodation in India's largely fragmented economy hospitality market.
The budget hotel management and franchise company, which started in 2015, recently crossed the 1,000-hotel mark, with about 23,000 rooms across 140 cities, co-founder and CEO Sidharth Gupta told Mint. Its primary focus is the economy segment, where room rates range from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 a night in a typically sub-50 room property. About 900 of its properties are in this category, with the remainder in the mid-market segment, he said.