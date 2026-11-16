Following Accor split, Treebo targets 3,500-4,000 hotels in five years

Treebo Hotels plans to more than triple its network to 3,500-4,000 properties over the next five years, betting on rising travel volumes and demand for affordable, branded accommodation in India's largely fragmented economy hospitality market.
Treebo Hotels plans to more than triple its network to 3,500-4,000 properties over the next five years, betting on rising travel volumes and demand for affordable, branded accommodation in India's largely fragmented economy hospitality market.
The budget hotel management and franchise company, which started in 2015, recently crossed the 1,000-hotel mark, with about 23,000 rooms across 140 cities, co-founder and CEO Sidharth Gupta told Mint. Its primary focus is the economy segment, where room rates range from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 a night in a typically sub-50 room property. About 900 of its properties are in this category, with the remainder in the mid-market segment, he said.
The budget hotel management and franchise company, which started in 2015, recently crossed the 1,000-hotel mark, with about 23,000 rooms across 140 cities, co-founder and CEO Sidharth Gupta told Mint. Its primary focus is the economy segment, where room rates range from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 a night in a typically sub-50 room property. About 900 of its properties are in this category, with the remainder in the mid-market segment, he said.
Gupta estimates India's largely unbranded economy hotel market comprises about 2 million rooms spread across 100,000 hotels. While the premium and luxury segments face a shortage of rooms, the economy category has substantial supply, making it harder for individual hotel owners to sustain occupancy and revenue per available room.
“The market has finally started to offer those kinds of volumes to us,” Gupta said.
The company, he said, expects to record occupancy of 62-63% in the economy segment in the current financial year.
Treebo’s expansion comes after a proposed partnership with French hospitality group Accor in 2025 failed to materialize. The arrangement, announced at the term-sheet stage, envisaged Accor investing in Treebo and licensing some of its hotel brands to the Indian company.
However, the two sides disagreed on certain clauses during the final documentation and decided to pursue their plans independently, Gupta said. There has been no commercial partnership with Accor since August, although Accor holds a small stake from an investment made during the pandemic.
Treebo had tied up with the Radisson Hotel Group in November 2022 as a master franchisee to launch the Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand, aiming to open 150 hotels across smaller cities over a decade. Its relationship with Radisson remains in place.
Mint learnt from industry executives that two of its properties are now operational and two more are expected to open within the current financial year, and another 10 are in the pipeline. Gupta did not confirm this.
Small hotel expansion
A key part of Treebo’s proposition to small hotel owners is that it does more than license its brand. The company includes these hotels in its centralized sales, marketing and distribution structure instead of leaving the individual property owners to manage bookings and employ their own revenue managers. It provides these services without an additional charge to owners.
The model is supported by technology developed in-house, which Gupta said helps it manage a large and diverse portfolio of smaller hotels. Treebo also takes on the distribution costs and associated business risks, rather than leaving owners responsible for customer acquisition.
This approach is helping Treebo build its direct-booking business. In October, bookings through its own brand-direct channels reached parity with those generated through online travel agencies including MakeMyTrip, Booking.com and Agoda for the first time, Gupta said. Both channels now contribute about 30% of bookings. The remaining business comes from corporate arrangements, locally negotiated rates and walk-in customers.
The expansion will involve a wider geographical footprint. About 35% of its hotel rooms are in the top 10 cities, about 30% in leisure destinations and the rest across tier-III and tier-IV markets. The company plans to deepen its presence in the top 20 markets while expanding into smaller cities, eventually targeting a presence in more than 300 cities.
Mid-market brand
Its mid-market offering includes Medallio, a boutique lifestyle hotel brand launched 18 months ago for properties with room rates of ₹3,000-7,000. It has six operational hotels and 10 signed properties in the pipeline. Treebo expects to build Medallio gradually, with 30-35 hotels over the next couple of years.
Treebo reported revenue from operations of ₹126 crore and a net loss of ₹20 crore in FY25, according to Tofler. The company is not looking to be acquired and plans to scale up its own brands independently. Its investors include Elevation Capital, Z47 and Bertelsmann. Gupta said there were no concrete plans for an initial public offering.
One of the challenges to scaling the business is ensuring consistent quality and safety standards across a fragmented supply base. He said the company rejects 70-80% of the hotels that approach it, based on its brand standards.
“A brand is made by saying no, not by saying yes,” he said.