NEW DELHI : French hospitality major Accor Hotels is expanding its footprint in India with the launch of several new properties across its luxury, premium, midscale and smart economy segments. The company said it has 17 new hotels lined up for the next few years.

After the launch of its much-awaited luxury property Raffles in Udaipur in August, the French firm is set to launch another Raffles property in Jaipur by the end of 2022. It will also start a 600-key Fairmont hotel in Mumbai and additional five Novotel hotels across the country, among others. Novotel is the company’s midscale brand.

The company is also developing the ibis properties in partnership with InterGlobe Hotels. It has opened its ibis Hotel in Vikhroli in suburban Mumbai for the public on 13 October. The property has cost the JV partner ₹225 crore, including the price of the land parcel, said J.B. Singh, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of InterGlobe. This is the country's 20th ibis hotel.

InterGlobe, which had committed ₹3,200 crore for the JV to develop ibis and Novotel hotels in India, will further deploy a total of ₹1,100 crore for the development of its remaining five hotels. These properties are expected to open in Bengaluru, Maharashtra and Goa. Bengaluru will have one Novotel and ibis property each and the remaining three ibis hotels will be in Maharashtra (Kalina and Thane), and in Goa.

"India is a massive market. And it is severely under-penetrated in terms of hotel rooms. There are only about 150,000 branded hotel rooms in the country —as many as there are in Bangkok or Dubai each," said Singh.

The company, he adds, will continue to build hotels despite the setback from the covid-19 pandemic in key cities and not just the big metros.

Puneet Dhawan, senior vice-president, operations at Accor India and South Asia, said leisure destinations or luxury hotels did relatively better during the covid-19 pandemic as corporate travel declined. But the company had to market itself to segments of travellers whom it had never targeted earlier. For instance, it launched the 'Work@ibis' co-working space and also become pet-friendly at some of its otherwise business-traveller dominated hotels.

"We have had to evolve our brands to suit the needs of the young Indian customer. We even added features such as the ability to watch OTT platforms on our TVs," said Dhawan.

But across the industry, average daily rates—indicators of the overall performance and profit of hotels—are still lagging in most cities. A similar situation occurred after the last major financial crisis of 2008 when the rates took 7-8 years to stabilize, delayed also by the added hotel room inventory that came up in the major metros.

"But this time, we are going to be seeing a faster recovery. The volume of business is already back in some cities and some destinations such as Goa and Chandigarh are seeing even higher average daily rates," added Dhawan.

According to a report by Gurugram-based hospitality consultancy firm Hotelivate, in the fiscal year 2020-21, the existing branded rooms supply in India has grown by 3.3% over the previous fiscal, increasing the total number of branded rooms in the country to 144,000. This takes into account the 4,093 new rooms that opened during the year.

The 'Trends and Opportunities' report by Hotelivate said that Accor is the fourth largest branded hotel room company in India behind Marriott, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and Radisson.

"By 2025-26, we anticipate an addition of about 36,599 branded rooms (under active development), taking the total supply to 180,000 rooms," said Achin Khanna, managing partner, strategic advisory at Hotelivate.

Among the proposed hotel inventory, the upscale segment continues to remain the most popular with hotel investors and developers. This is closely followed by the upper mid-market and the mid-market segments. Together these three segments contribute to almost 75% of the new supply that is expected to enter the market over the next five years.

