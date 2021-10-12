Accor to add 17 new properties in India

InterGlobe, which had committed ₹3,200 crore for the JV to develop ibis and Novotel hotels in India, will further deploy a total of ₹1,100 crore for the development of its remaining five hotels. These properties are expected to open in Bengaluru, Maharashtra and Goa. Bengaluru will have one Novotel and ibis property each and the remaining three ibis hotels will be in Maharashtra (Kalina and Thane), and in Goa.