Account aggregator transactions set to soar

“We were the first bank to join the AA framework; almost a year back, we went live. We provide and consume data too. Today, we have a large number of use cases on the lending side. This is a fully digital process with no human intervention," said Sameer Shetty, president and head of digital business and transformation at Axis Bank. Shetty insisted that “the loan approval takes just a few minutes, following which you are required to do a video KYC. Setting up the process for EMIs takes some more time, but there is no human intervention in the entire process. Almost 95% of our loans were restricted to Axis Bank customers. Now anyone can avail of our loan, and we are doing respectable volumes, and the numbers are growing".