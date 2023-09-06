Ace Aviation asks NCLAT to hear appeal on Jet plane case in 2 weeks2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:13 PM IST
The request came after the NCLT in Mumbai on 30 August reserved the final order on the sale of the grounded airline’s aircraft.
New Delhi: Malta-based Ace Aviation, a potential buyer of grounded Jet Airways aircraft, has requested the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to hear its appeal against an order by the Mumbai bench of the insolvency tribunal in two weeks.
