Ace Turtle Omni Pvt Ltd., a retail company, has appointed Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana as the brand ambassador of its Wrangler brand. The company is the exclusive licensee of the denim brand in India.

Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle Services Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to welcome Smriti as the brand ambassador for the denim brand in India as we gear up for a major expansion in FY24. Mandhana embodies our values perfectly, and we believe that her association will inspire our customers to embrace their uniqueness and chase their dreams."

He added that Mandhana had carved her niche in international women’s cricket and has captivated fans worldwide with her exceptional talent and fearless approach. Her performances on the cricket field have earned her accolades like ICC Women’s cricketer of the year two times.

Mandhana said, “I look forward to helping showcase the denims and ignite the spirit of freedom, encourage individuals to embrace their own journey, and celebrate the joy of self-expression through its creations." Mandhana is managed by Baseline Ventures.

“We are delighted to facilitate the endorsement association between Smriti Mandhana and Wrangler," said Tuhin Mishra, co-founder & MD of the talent management firm. “She is a sports youth icon and is hugely popular across the length and breadth of India. It is a proud moment for us to facilitate the association between two young, bold and like-minded entities."

In FY24, its expansion plans for the brand include the opening of 40 stores in addition to the existing 44 stores.

Opener Smriti Mandhana recently received the highest bid of ₹3.4 crore for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League auctions held in Mumbai. Mandhana, whose bidding began at a base price of ₹50 lakh, was finally sold to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB and Delhi Capitals were the main contenders in the bidding war.