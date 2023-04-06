Acer enters large appliances market1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:18 PM IST
- The company announced the launch of two series of air conditioners as well as washing machines. Both the ranges in air conditioners and washing machines will be available at both e-commerce and offline retail from 8 April onwards
NEW DELHI : Indkal Technologies—the local licensee partner for Acer’s home electronics portfolio in India—on Thursday announced its entry into the large appliances market with the launch of air conditioners and washing machines.
