NEW DELHI : Indkal Technologies—the local licensee partner for Acer’s home electronics portfolio in India—on Thursday announced its entry into the large appliances market with the launch of air conditioners and washing machines.

To be sure, the company already sells large screen television sets in India. On Thursday the company announced the launch of two series of air conditioners as well as washing machines. Both the ranges in air conditioners and washing machines will be available at both e-commerce and offline retail from 08 April onwards.

The move pits Acer against existing companies such as Samsung, Whirlpool, LG Electronics, Godrej Appliances, Panasonic, among others.

“Since introducing Acer televisions in India in 2021, we have received an overwhelming response from our customers and that has enhanced our expectations from the Acer large appliances business. Indian consumer of electronics and appliances has progressively become more conscious about the value derivation from the product, both in terms of quality and features," Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies said.

The company plans to ship upwards of a million units across televisions, washing machines ad air conditioners over the next 12 months, said Dubey. Indkal will invest “significantly" behind marketing the new launches.

To be sure, Acer’s new products are being manufactured by third-party companies including Dixon Technologies, the manufacturing partner for Acer televisions and washing machines, as well as Amber Enterprises, Indkal’s partner for air conditioners.

“We are excited about the launch and look forward to extending this partnership to more products in the future," Atul Lall, Managing Director, Dixon Technologies, said.

Indkal Technologies Private Limited is a technology company based out of Bengaluru that helps build reach and distribution for electronic brand.