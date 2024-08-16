Companies
Three in five laptops to be made in India, aiming to be No.2 brand: Acer’s Kohli
Summary
- This year, Acer has been the fastest recovering brand in the top five companies, with PC sales in January-March jumping 29% year-over-year and overtaking Lenovo to become the third-largest laptop and tablet seller in India
Taiwan-headquartered electronics brand Acer aims to boost production of laptops in India, making three out of every five devices it sells here, Harish Kohli, president and managing director of Acer India, said.
