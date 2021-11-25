Acer to manufacture laptops at Dixon Technologies’ Noida facility

Dixon was one of the first contract manufacturers to get approval under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware manufacturing in India. After the success of the PLI scheme for smartphone manufacturing in 2020, the Government of India approved a ₹7,325-crore PLI scheme for laptops, tablets, all-in-ones and servers in February 2021. The scheme is for the manufacturing of laptops and tablets with an invoice value of ₹30,000 and over ₹15,000, respectively.

