Acharya Balkrishna steps down from the post of Ruchi Soya MD

New Delhi: Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., on Wednesday announced the resignation of Acharya Balkrishna as the managing director of the company with effect from 18 August citing “pre-occupation" as his reason for stepping down from the post.

His resignation was accepted by the board of directors, Ruchi Soya Industries said in a filing to he exchanges on Wednesday.

His resignation was accepted by the board of directors, Ruchi Soya Industries said in a filing to he exchanges on Wednesday.

Replacing Balkrishna is Ram Bharat, whole-time director of the company, who will now take over the role of the managing director at the maker of Mahakosh and Ruchi Gold cooking oils effective 19 August till 17 December, 2022.

Interestingly, Ram Bharat is Baba Ramdev’s younger brother and also actively involved in FMCG company Patanjali Ayurved’s running.

Balkrishna, however, continues to be the chairman of the board of Ruchi Soya Industries that was acquired by Patanjali Ayurved last year through an insolvency process.

“Balkrishna has been designated as non-executive non-independent director, liable to retire by rotation with effect from August 19, 2020, subject to approval of members of the Company," Ruchi Soya said in its filing.

Additionally, Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive officer at the company has been appointed as a key managerial personnel effective 19 August.

Last year, Patanjali Ayurved spent Rs4,350 crore to take over the then bankrupt Ruchi Soya through an insolvency process. Ruchi Soya is an edible oil maker—the company was admitted to insolvency proceedings in 2017. The company sells packaged cooking oil and Nutrela soya chunks in the market.

