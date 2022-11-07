ACI survey finds travel sentiment strongest in 3 years

Among respondents, 81% were confident that airports and airlines provide a safe environment for passengers, as compared to 74% a year ago. Around 77% travellers were mainly concerned about increased costs and nearly 75% were worried about complexity related to air travel.
NEW DELHI: A survey by Airports Council International has revealed that travel sentiment, or the intention of travel, is at its strongest since the beginning of covid pandemic around three years ago.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: A survey by Airports Council International has revealed that travel sentiment, or the intention of travel, is at its strongest since the beginning of covid pandemic around three years ago.
Montreal-based Airports Council International (ACI) is an organization of airports authorities with 717 members, including 185 countries and 1,950 airports.
Montreal-based Airports Council International (ACI) is an organization of airports authorities with 717 members, including 185 countries and 1,950 airports.
For the annual ASQ Global Traveller Survey, ACI engaged views of travellers who used to travel at least annually before the pandemic, and those who have either travelled again during the covid pandemic or are planning to travel again in the future.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the survey, 76% of pre-pandemic travellers planned to travel in 2021-22 and 68% of them actually actioned those plans. In addition, 86% of respondents are planning to travel by air in 2023. This is the highest intention score since the beginning of the pandemic, largely on account of removal or loosening of many barriers and crisis measures, ACI said.
While most travellers were confident regarding air travel environment, they were largely concerned about rise in air fares.
Among respondents, 81% were confident that airports and airlines provide a safe environment for passengers, as compared to 74% a year ago. Around 77% travellers were mainly concerned about increased costs and nearly 75% were worried about complexity related to air travel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, covid-related protocol at airports has found support as 71% respondents believe that airports should continue to provide measures that make them feel safe. The highest unanimous support for a covid-related measure shifted from masks to enhanced cleanliness, as was chosen by 31% of respondents.
“It’s clear from the ASQ 2022 Global Traveller Survey that passengers have a high intention to travel and have confidence in the industry to provide a safe environment. While COVID-19 variants remain a concern for travellers, this year’s report provides new insights to understand current passenger expectations, refine their airport journey, and ensure that their needs are met," ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.
“In addition, the wider aviation ecosystem should work together to continue to increase the adoption of technologies, such as providing real-time information, self-service options, and off-airport processing solutions, all of which travellers have shown a willingness to use," Oliveira added.