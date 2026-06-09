Acko said to file for $300-million IPO by Sept, eyes $2 billion valuation

Priyamvada CShayan Ghosh
3 min read9 Jun 2026, 11:49 AM IST
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Varun Dua, co-founder & CEO of Acko.
Summary
The Acko IPO, draft papers of which will be filed by September, is expected to include a fresh issue of shares as well as an offer for sale by existing investors.

Mumbai: Digital insurance company ACKO Technology & Services Pvt. Ltd. plans to file draft papers for an initial public offering of $300 million by September, said two people aware of the development, expecting a valuation of $2 billion.

“It is likely around August-September that Acko will file its DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India,” the first person said. The second person confirmed that the company will file by September for a potential listing by the end of this financial year if market conditions sustain. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity.

The General Atlantic-backed company appointed ICICI Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co, and the India unit of Morgan Stanley to manage the share sale, Mint reported in April.

Also Read | India’s insurance problem isn’t awareness anymore. It’s trust.

FY26 has been a good year for Acko and the company believes that its model is working, giving it confidence going into the listing, one of the two people said. Acko General Insurance, the person said, turned profitable in the fourth quarter of FY26. The company has yet to publish its financials for FY26.

If the IPO goes as planned, the company will join a growing list of companies looking to tap the public markets. However, recent geopolitical tensions have sent the equity markets into a tailspin, prompting several companies to delay or reassess their listing plans.

Backed by Multiples Private Equity, CPP Investments, Accel Partners and Elevation, among others, Acko’s offering is expected to include a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by existing investors. The plan is to file confidentially, a route that allows companies to avoid immediately disclosing detailed financial information.

Founded by Varun Dua in 2016, Bengaluru-based Acko Technology and Services Private Ltd acts as the holding company for Acko General Insurance and Acko Life Insurance Ltd, collectively known as the Acko Group. It sells motor, health and life insurance directly to consumers, thereby cutting out distributors and intermediaries.

Also Read | Nitin Pai: Why success with digital adoption could have left India vulnerable

Wide product choice

The company wants to leverage its direct-to-consumer model to ensure that customers have access to a wide array of products under the same umbrella. Animesh Das, the managing director and chief executive officer of Acko General Insurance, said that its products are designed to address a family's financial protection needs.

“A customer that already has auto insurance—we know that user's risk profile and that allows us to offer affordable health insurance products or cheaper insurance for the second car since there is no additional customer acquisition cost,” he explained.

Das declined to comment on the company’s listing plans.

Also Read | Why finding the right insurance agent matters as much as picking the best policy

The IPO push comes as Acko reports improving financial metrics. Acko Technology reported a consolidated loss of 424.4 crore on the back of revenue of 2,887.4 crore in FY25, according to latest filings in November. In FY24, it reported a loss of 670 crore and revenue of 2,106.2 crore.

In April, Mint also reported that the company laid off about 60 employees—about 5% of its workforce—as it accelerated artificial intelligence integration across operations. The job cuts coincided with the departure of chief marketing officer Ashish Mishra, who had been with the Acko since August 2020.

Acko competes with legacy insurers such as Tata AIG and Bajaj Allianz. Other digital-first platforms distributing insurance in India include Go Digit Insurance, InsuranceDekho, CarDekho, Spinny and PolicyBazaar.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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