ACKO launches battery insurance plan for EVs

ACKO launches battery insurance plan for EVs2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 04:21 PM IST
- The first-of-its kind policy safeguards battery life for up to four or five years and provides performance coverage for up to 60,000 km. Additionally, the comprehensive plan covers EV components alongside the battery and is transferable to a new owner in the event of a sale, boosting resale value
Mumbai: Private insurer ACKO General Insurance launched "Extended Battery Warranty" plan on Monday, targeting electric vehicle (EV) owners. The policy is designed to boost EV affordability by enabling banks to lengthen loan terms and reduce monthly installments.
