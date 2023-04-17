ACKO launches battery insurance plan for EVs

With a massive 223% growth in EV sales in 2022, India's EV market is expected to expand at a 44.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2025. As per an ACKO research report, 49% of EV car owners believe battery replacement costs are a significant part of EV ownership. Also, 66% assume that battery life only lasts between two to five years, and a majority of EV users believe that charging behavior has a definite role to play in the vehicle's battery life.