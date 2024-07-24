Multiples PE-backed insurer Acko acquires OneCare

The acquisition is part of Acko strategy to expand beyond insurance to other aspects of healthcare.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
Published24 Jul 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Varun Dua, CEO, Acko General Insurance.
Multiples Private Equity-backed Acko General Insurance has acquired digital chronic care management company OneCare as it focusses on becoming a healthcare service provider.

The deal was an all-cash transaction, though the firms did not disclose the financial deals. OneCare provides advanced wearables, data-driven insights, and follows an omnichannel approach with both physical clinics and virtual care teams, the firms said.

Acko said the acquisition is a key component of its strategy to build a healthcare ecosystem to address various aspects of a customer's health insurance needs, from protection to prevention, care and recovery.

Dr. Rakesh Shivran and Sagar Bhat, co-founders of OneCare, will be joining the leadership team of Acko.

“Integrating OneCare’s capabilities will help us weave cutting-edge clinical care directly into our customers' insurance experiences, ensuring they receive the best possible care,” Varun Dua, founder and chief executive of Acko, said.

 

