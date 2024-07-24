Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Multiples PE-backed insurer Acko acquires OneCare

Multiples PE-backed insurer Acko acquires OneCare

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

The acquisition is part of Acko strategy to expand beyond insurance to other aspects of healthcare.

Varun Dua, CEO, Acko General Insurance.

Multiples Private Equity-backed Acko General Insurance has acquired digital chronic care management company OneCare as it focusses on becoming a healthcare service provider.

The deal was an all-cash transaction, though the firms did not disclose the financial deals. OneCare provides advanced wearables, data-driven insights, and follows an omnichannel approach with both physical clinics and virtual care teams, the firms said.

Acko said the acquisition is a key component of its strategy to build a healthcare ecosystem to address various aspects of a customer's health insurance needs, from protection to prevention, care and recovery.

Dr. Rakesh Shivran and Sagar Bhat, co-founders of OneCare, will be joining the leadership team of Acko.

“Integrating OneCare’s capabilities will help us weave cutting-edge clinical care directly into our customers' insurance experiences, ensuring they receive the best possible care," Varun Dua, founder and chief executive of Acko, said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a Senior Correspondent at Mint. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, Sowmya is deeply interested in covering sectors at the intersection of consumer and technology as well as healthcare and the venture capital ecosystem. Previously, Sowmya worked for the editorial team at YourStory. Her earlier stints include long form journalism at The Morning Context and technology reporting at The Hindu in Chennai.
