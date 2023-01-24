Acko to raise up to $150 million from Multiples PE, GA, others3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:22 AM IST
The digital insurance provider is close to raising $100-150 million (around ₹820-1,200 crore) from new and existing investors
Digital insurance provider Acko General Insurance is close to raising $100-150 million (around ₹820-1,200 crore) from new and existing investors, two people aware of the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×