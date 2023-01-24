Acko to raise up to $150 million from Multiples PE, GA, others

“While General Atlantic demanded to invest at around flat valuation, other existing investors pressed to negotiate higher. The new round is likely to fetch a slight premium over its previous round ($1.1 billion) after several negotiations among its existing investors, which delayed the fundraising. It is now awaiting regulatory approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and is set to close the round in the next 35-40 days," one of the two people said.

