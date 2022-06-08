ACM launches digital gold investment option on its platform

Chhota Nivesh Gold will enable retail investors to invest small amounts in gold or silver. Investments will be made through the company’s subsidiary Edgytal Fintech Services
NEW DELHI: Financial services company Asit C. Mehta Financial Services Ltd (ACMFSL) on Wednesday said it has launched ‘Chhota Nivesh Gold' to enable retail investors to invest small amounts in gold or silver. Investments will be made through the company’s subsidiary Edgytal Fintech Services Pvt Ltd.
Using the platform, investors can invest as little as Re 1 in gold or silver. “This unique feature makes Chhota Nivesh Gold an absolute democratic investment platform that is flexible for anyone who wants to begin investment with a small amount, keep up the investment in a disciplined manner and build wealth over a period of time," ACMFSL said in its statement.
“We strongly believe in encouraging investment habits among all citizens and Chhota Nivesh (CN) is an outcome of that belief system only. The app is an easy-to-use, secure and smart platform that is for everyone as there is no limit set for investment amount. We also realised that many investors miss out on investment opportunities due to lack of knowing the English language. Hence, we decided to make this app available in 11 Indian languages in addition to Hindi and English. Unlike trading, there is no guessing or speculation involved which makes it even more lucrative. With CN, we aim at inculcating saving and investing habits in all individuals and assist them in achieving their goals and for that we are leaving them no reason for not investing," said Deena Mehta, Managing Director of the Group ACMFSL.
The Chhota Nivesh Gold platform gives investors the flexibility to invest as per their choice with no compulsion to invest regularly. “This makes it a blessing for financially weaker sections who can now dream and make investment to realise that dream," said Mehta.
Users can withdraw the accumulated gold holding in physical form and get it delivered at their doorstep at an extra fee.