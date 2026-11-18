NEW DELHI: ACME Group on Wednesday took a key step towards building its $3.6 billion green ammonia project in Paradip, Odisha, completing the final investment decision for the 760,000-tonne facility. The project, expected to be commissioned by 2029, follows ACME’s first 100,000-tonne green ammonia project (Phase 1) in Duqm, Oman, which is expected to be commissioned soon.

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The Odisha facility will house a 2,200-tonne-per-day ammonia loop designed by Thyssenkrupp Uhde, which ACME has roped in as the technology partner, the company said in a statement.

This green ammonia facility will operate entirely on renewable energy, adhering to all the rules under European RFNBO requirements, to produce green hydrogen from electrolysers and subsequently green ammonia through the Haber-Bosch process,” it said.

Green Ammonia The project will supply 370,000 tonnes of green ammonia to Indian fertilizer majors through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the Centre’s SIGHT scheme. Another 83,000 tonnes will be supplied to IHI under Japan’s Long Term Decarbonisation of Power Auction (LTDPA).

“The final investment decision on our Odisha green ammonia project marks a critical milestone as we move from ambition to execution at scale. Building on the learnings from our Green Ammonia Duqm project in Oman, designed exclusively for the European RFNBO market, the Odisha project demonstrates India’s ability to produce competitive green molecules for diverse markets and end uses,” said Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, chairman, ACME Group.

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He added that the project is backed by long-term offtake commitments from customers in India, Japan and the European Union.

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The green ammonia produced at the facility will comply with the respective green standards of India, Japan and the EU, the company said.

Earlier this year, the ACME-IHI joint venture’s green ammonia project in Gopalpur, Odisha, was selected for a contract for difference (CfD) certificate by Japan’s ministry of economy, trade and industry (METI).

In July, ACME Green Molecules signed a binding long-term purchase and sale agreement with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. This was followed by another long-term binding supply agreement with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC) for 100,000 tonnes of RFNBO-compliant green methanol annually, also from Odisha.

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Commenting on Brookfield’s participation in the Odisha project, Murzash Manekshana, head of asset management in India, energy, at Brookfield, said, “We are pleased to partner with Acme’s green molecule business. With our commitment of $600 million, coupled with Acme’s own invested capital, we believe the business is well positioned to deliver on over 1.5 mtpa of green molecule projects in the near to medium term, backed by long term offtake from strong global counterparties.”

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In September, Brookfield announced plans to invest up to $600 million in ACME Cleantech Ventures, a UK-based privately held entity within the ACME Group, to support the construction of the group’s pipeline of green molecule projects in India and West Asia.

About the Author Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on d...Read More ✕ Rituraj Baruah Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.