ACME Group and Indraprastha Gas join hands for green hydrogen opportunities

New Delhi: ACME Group and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced on Friday that they have entered into a partnership to explore business opportunities in the green hydrogen sector. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by representatives from both companies in an effort to promote the adoption of green hydrogen and generate demand for it within India.

The collaboration will involve the two companies exploring the potential for hydrogen generation plants and electrolyzers, with the aim of blending green hydrogen into IGL’s existing pipeline networks. These networks currently supply gas to households, industrial and commercial establishments, and compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles.

ACME’s expertise in green hydrogen and ammonia will be complemented by IGL’s extensive green energy distribution network, serving numerous cities and millions of homes. The partnership will also explore opportunities for green hydrogen in the automotive sector and the production of green ammonia as an additional business vertical for IGL.

This strategic alliance follows the recent introduction of government incentives to promote green hydrogen production, which are expected to contribute to the commercial viability of green hydrogen and green ammonia in the future. The partners will also collaborate on policy matters and work with the government to establish a regulatory framework that encourages long-term off-take commitments for green hydrogen and green ammonia.