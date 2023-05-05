ACME Group and Indraprastha Gas join hands for green hydrogen opportunities

ACME Group and Indraprastha Gas join hands for green hydrogen opportunities1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 04:07 PM IST
The collaboration will involve the two companies exploring the potential for hydrogen generation plants and electrolyzers, with the aim of blending green hydrogen into IGL’s existing pipeline networks
New Delhi: ACME Group and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced on Friday that they have entered into a partnership to explore business opportunities in the green hydrogen sector. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by representatives from both companies in an effort to promote the adoption of green hydrogen and generate demand for it within India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×