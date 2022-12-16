ACME group forays into wind power with 50 MW project in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: ACME Group on Friday announced its foray into the wind power business with a 50 MW project in Gujarat. At present, ACME operates solar power plants in 12 States and supplies electricity to 13 state discoms.
NEW DELHI: ACME Group on Friday announced its foray into the wind power business with a 50 MW project in Gujarat. At present, ACME operates solar power plants in 12 States and supplies electricity to 13 state discoms.
“The group has forayed into the wind power business and signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL)," the company said in a statement.
“The group has forayed into the wind power business and signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL)," the company said in a statement.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
‘’ACME Group wins its first 50 MW grid-connected wind power project. This is a significant milestone as the company gears up to provide solar-wind Hybrid and RE RTC power. This is in line with ACME Group’s vision to become a prominent RE RTC player," the company’s chief operating officer Sandeep Kashyap said.
The company was awarded the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding process for the procurement of power from grid-connected wind power projects. The project should be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of the power purchase agreement. Electricity from the project will help light up nearly 6 million homes.
In addition to the new wind power projects, ACME is in the process of setting up and commissioning solar power projects of 2,600 MW in Rajasthan.
It also set up the world’s first integrated pilot project for green hydrogen and green ammonia plant at Bikaner in Rajasthan.
ACME is setting up a large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia project at the SEZ in Duqm, Oman, at an investment of $5 billion to $6 billion. The facility aims to export green ammonia to demand centres in Europe and Asia.
In recent months, ACME has signed agreements with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha to set up green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.