comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  ACME Group secures 4,000-cr loan from REC for Oman green hydrogen project
Back

ACME Group secures ₹4,000-cr loan from REC for Oman green hydrogen project

 1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 05:51 PM IST Livemint

Once the first phase is ready, about 100,000 tonne of green ammonia is expected to be produced per annum initially, which will subsequently go up to 1.2 million tonne a year

High voltage electricity transmission towers beyond hydrogen storage tanks during the final stages of construction at Iberdola SA's Puertollano green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, Spain, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The new plant will be Europe's largest production site for green hydrogen for industrial use. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
High voltage electricity transmission towers beyond hydrogen storage tanks during the final stages of construction at Iberdola SA's Puertollano green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, Spain, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The new plant will be Europe's largest production site for green hydrogen for industrial use. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

New Delhi: Renewable energy firm ACME Group on Friday said it has tied up a 4,000-crore loan from state-owned REC Ltd for its green hydrogen and ammonia project in Oman.

The amount will be used to commence the first phase of the project, to be established at the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Duqm, Oman, the company said in a statement.

Once the first phase is ready, about 100,000 tonne of green ammonia is expected to be produced per annum initially, which will subsequently go up to 1.2 million tonne a year. The project will be powered by a 5.5-GWp solar PV plant and have the capacity to generate 3.5 GW electrolyser, it added.

The ACME Group also announced the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with REC Limited amounting to over 21,000 crore of loans for setting up 380 MW ( round the clock renewable power ) RTC, phase 1 of Odisha and phase 1 of Tamil Nadu Green Ammonia projects and 600 MWhr of Pumped Hydro Project.

The MoU was signed during the ongoing 14th Clean Energy Ministerial and 8th Mission Innovation meeting in Goa.

“The securing of debt for the green hydrogen and ammonia project in Oman is an important milestone. We will start the construction activities soon and build one of the most advanced technologies and create a state-of-the-art facility," ACME Group Vice-Chairman Shashi Shekhar said.

“Going forward, we are actively exploring the establishment of round-the-clock (RTC) energy solutions, encompassing solar, wind, hydro pump storage, green hydrogen, and ammonia," he added.

“REC expresses its eagerness to collaborate with ACME Group across the entire renewable energy value chain. These projects are poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating the energy transition journey and contributing significantly to achieving India’s green energy targets," REC Chairman and Managing Director Vivek Kumar Dewangan said.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 05:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout