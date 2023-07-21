ACME Group secures ₹4,000-cr loan from REC for Oman green hydrogen project

ACME Group secures ₹4,000-cr loan from REC for Oman green hydrogen project1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 05:51 PM IST
Once the first phase is ready, about 100,000 tonne of green ammonia is expected to be produced per annum initially, which will subsequently go up to 1.2 million tonne a year
New Delhi: Renewable energy firm ACME Group on Friday said it has tied up a ₹4,000-crore loan from state-owned REC Ltd for its green hydrogen and ammonia project in Oman.
