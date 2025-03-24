Companies
ACME Solar plans up to ₹35,000 cr capex by 2027 to boost renewable capacity threefold
Summary
- About 75-80% of the capex will be funded through debt and the rest 20-25% will be equity funding, including internal accruals
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has outlined a plan of investing ₹32,000-35,000 crore in capital expenditure by 2027 to expand its renewable energy portfolio, according to chief executive officer Nikhil Dhingra.
