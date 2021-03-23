NEW DELHI : India’s largest pure-play solar platform Acme Solar Holdings Ltd and The Oman Company for the Development of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (Tatweer) plan to invest $2.5 billion to manufacture green ammonia and green hydrogen in the West Asian country.

The manufacturing facility planned at Duqm, Oman, is to supply green ammonia to Europe, America and Asia region. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a large-scale facility to produce 2,200 mt of green ammonia has been inked, according to an Acme Group statement.

Tatweer is the fully owned subsidiary of Oman's Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).

Green hydrogen gas is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer, and is powered by electricity generated from clean energy sources such as wind and solar.

“ACME has chosen Oman for its first large-scale green ammonia commercial project considering its strategic location, the support received from the government bodies and high solar irradiation in the country. Tatweer and ACME have identified the land parcel in the Duqm region to set up a large-scale facility of producing 2,200 MT of Green Ammonia per day with an investment of about $2.5 billion," the Acme Group statement said.

Acme Solar, founded in 2003 by Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, has been looking at new business opportunities in energy storage, green hydrogen and ammonia. It plans to produce green hydrogen with Lhyfe Labs SAS of France as reported by Mint earlier.

“ACME’s green initiatives in green hydrogen and ammonia sector begins with its pilot project in Rajasthan, India, which is currently under construction and will be operational by April 2021," the statement added.

Acme Solar is the last entirely promoter-owned large green energy platform in India and has an operational 3 gigawatts (GW) projects out of its 5.5 GW portfolio.

Acme’ plan comes against the backdrop of India’s National Hydrogen Energy Mission in the works, that may mandate fertilizer, steel and petrochemicals industries to shift to green hydrogen use. The proposal is expected be taken up by the Union cabinet for approval shortly.

Apart from Acme Solar, Indian private companies, such as Greenko and Adani Group, and state-owned firms, such as NTPC Ltd and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, have been tying up with technology providers. Solar Energy Corp. of India is also looking to invite bids to build green hydrogen plants.

Given that hydrogen can be used for both fuel cell and internal combustion engines, it is also being leveraged for mobility applications. Tata Motors, Kerala government, IOC and NTPC have plans for hydrogen fuel cell buses. The Railways also plans to run a hydrogen-led suburban train.

