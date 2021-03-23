Acme Solar, Oman’s Tatweer plan to invest $2.5 bn for green ammonia production

“ACME has chosen Oman for its first large-scale green ammonia commercial project considering its strategic location, the support received from the government bodies and high solar irradiation in the country. Tatweer and ACME have identified the land parcel in the Duqm region to set up a large-scale facility of producing 2,200 MT of Green Ammonia per day with an investment of about $2.5 billion," the Acme Group statement said.