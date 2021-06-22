Acme Solar ropes in Brookfield Renewable for jointly setting up 450 MW project

Acme Solar, founded in 2003 by Manoj Upadhyay, has been looking at new business opportunities in energy storage, green hydrogen and ammonia. It plans to produce green hydrogen in India and Europe with Lhyfe Labs SAS of France. Acme Solar and Oman’s Tatweer also plan to invest $2.5 billion for green ammonia and green hydrogen production.

