Before Sony India's official withdrawal from the $ 10 billion deal with ZEEL, Zee group founder Subhash Chandra had written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, blaming Sebi for attempting to “scuttle" the merger.

In his letter, Subhash Chandra alleged the Indian market regulator of “acting with a predetermined mind" and requested the finance minister to take the necessary steps "to safeguard the interest of the minority shareholders of ZEEL".

Also Read: ZEE-Sony merger collapse: Mutual funds that have highest and lowest exposure to ZEE

"My concern is the timing of this new notice, and the urgency of the same since it matches with the merger completion timeline of ZEE and Culver Max," he wrote in his letter dated January 16, as seen by PTI.

He showed his concern for the new notice released by the Sebi to the former directors of ZEEL. He pointed out towards the timing of the notice issued by the market regulator. He also mentioned that the points mentioned in the notice were already a part of the company's records that have been provided to Sebi.

The Zee group patriarch also said that ZEEL and all other people have been cooperating in the investigation linked to the alleged fund diversion by promoters and expressed concern over a new notice issued by the market regulator to former directors of ZEEL.

Also Read: Zee-Sony merger: CLSA downgrades Zee Entertainment to ‘sell’, slashes target price by 34%

However, he also said: "I am not suggesting that Sebi should not investigate if they have doubts of any kind".

According to PTI, Chandra alleged the regulator of working with a prejudiced mind while referring to the order passed by the appellate tribunal SAT, where a SEBI's order banning him and his son Puneet Goenka from holding key positions in any listed entity was challenged and was stayed.

"I firmly believe that issuing a notice to the former directors of ZEE at this stage, appears to be an exercise to sensationalise the matter through media platforms, I had expressed my concerns earlier as well, in a letter to SEBI in November 2018 over negative forces impacting the valuation of ZEE," PTI quoted Chandra.

Also Read: ED conducts search at Essel Group Continental Office in Mumbai: Report

He further wrote in his letter that the continued influence of the “mentioned parties, especially SEBI" would lead to a “huge financial loss for the minority shareholders of ZEE."

Zee-Sony merger collapse

On Monday, Sony Group Corporation, the Japanese parent company of Sony Picture Network India (SPNI) and Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd (BEPL) withdrew from the $10 billion merger agreement with ZEEL. The company also sought $90 million for breach of conditions besides initiating arbitration.

Sony Group had said that ZEEL did not satisfy the merger conditions even after engaging in discussions to extend the end date for the consummation of the transaction.

As per the agreement, Sony had planned to invest $ 1.575 billion in the merged entity and was set to own a majority stake of 52.93 percent.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!