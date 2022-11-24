Actis’ BluPine Energy buys Atha Group’s 404 MW solar power assets

Several green energy deals are in play as reported by Mint earlier including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) backed ReNew Energy Global Plc looking to sell 1 gigawatt (GW) of operational clean energy capacity, with the deal having an enterprise value of around $1 billion; global oil major BP Plc, Norway’s state-run electricity firm Statkraft, and New York-based I Squared Capital are in the fray to buy Continuum Green Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd, and Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd’s subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd (SGIL) signing an agreement with US private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners’ (GIP) to acquire its clean energy platform Vector Green Energy. Also, private equity firm TPG looking to sell its stake in renewable energy company Fourth Partner Energy Pvt. Ltd.