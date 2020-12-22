Actis, Brookfield look to buy Mahindra’s EPC, solar assets

A deal’s value can be calculated on the basis of either enterprise value (EV) or its equity value. EV is the value based on market capitalization of a company’s equity, total debt and cash reserves. “The EPC business may command an equity value of around ₹2,500 crore," said the second person. The development follows Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd’s announcement that it plans to take 10 of its most promising units, including Mahindra Susten, public in the next 5-7 years, as it aims to unlock value in the units by bringing in new investors.