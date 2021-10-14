Actis earmarks $850 million for India from its latest energy fund

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Private equity fund Actis on Thursday said that it has completed fundraising for Actis Energy 5 (AE5), significantly exceeding its $4 billion target, the PE fund said in a statement. With over $4.7 billion of fund commitments and significant co-investment, the Energy team expects to deploy around $6 billion of investable capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the total amount raised, the fund aims to deploy $850 million in India over the next 4-5 years.

Of the total amount raised, the fund aims to deploy $850 million in India over the next 4-5 years. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Actis has a significant track record of investing in Indian renewables where it has invested $ 800 million over the last seven years to establish Ostro Energy and Sprng Energy with 3 GW of solar and wind capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The investor base for the new fund includes pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and other investors from across the globe.

The Energy Infrastructure team at Actis comprises almost 60 team members, including seven senior Sustainability professionals.