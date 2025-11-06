Full circle: Three years after it sold Sprng to Shell, Actis wants to buy it back
Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 06 Nov 2025, 05:50 am IST
Summary
The massive scale of India’s green energy space has attracted the attention of both Indian and global investors.
General Atlantic owned Actis Llp is interested in buying back Sprng Energy group from Shell Plc in a deal having an enterprise value of around $1.55 billion, two people aware of the matter said.
