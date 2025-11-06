The interest in the Sprng transaction comes in the backdrop of the Union power ministry directing the state-run procurers—Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI), NTPC Ltd, NHPC Ltd, and SJVN Ltd—to cancel the awarded contracts by the end of this month where it’s not feasible to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) and power supply agreements (PSAs) as reported by Mint on Tuesday. Given that an intermediary procurer such as these state-run firms signs PPAs with the project developer after signing back-to-back PSAs with electricity distribution companies (discoms), the inordinate delay in finalizing the PSAs has, in turn, delayed the signing of PPAs. The development assumes significance given that 43.94GW capacity doesn't have PPAs and PSAs in place.