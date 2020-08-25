Actis looks to buy ReNew’s 550MW capacity

ReNew Power is looking to raise funds through asset sales, after putting on hold a plan for an IPO. The company is also gearing up to raise offshore debt by issuing dollar bonds, as it looks to refinance domestic debt of certain operating assets. Actis created Ostro Energy in 2014, whose projects are spread across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Actis’ renewable energy platform—Sprng Energy—has a 1.65GW portfolio, of which 1.45GW is under various stages of construction. Actis plans to grow Sprng Energy to 2GW capacity.