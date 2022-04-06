Actis nearing a deal to buy $400-mn road assets from India's Welspun: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A deal could give the conglomerate’s road portfolio an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion, one of the people said. An agreement could be reached in the coming weeks, the person said.
Talks could still fall apart and other bidders could emerge, the people said. Representatives for Actis and Welspun Group declined to comment.
Welspun Group has businesses spanning textiles, pipes, infrastructure and steelmaking and employs more than 26,000 people, according to its website. Its listed Welspun Enterprises Ltd. unit built the 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway and has six so-called hybrid annuity model road projects with the Indian government covering over 200 kilometers, the website shows.
In 2004 Actis was spun out of British International Investment, the U.K. government’s development-finance institution known at the time as CDC Group. Actis has raised about $24 billion since inception, according to its website.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
