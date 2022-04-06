Actis nearing a deal to buy $400-mn road assets from India's Welspun: Report

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Actis is nearing a deal to acquire a portfolio of road assets from India's Welspun Group for about $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The buyout firm is in advanced talks for the assets and is set to beat out a number of rival bidders, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

The buyout firm is in advanced talks for the assets and is set to beat out a number of rival bidders, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

A deal could give the conglomerate's road portfolio an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion, one of the people said. An agreement could be reached in the coming weeks, the person said.

Talks could still fall apart and other bidders could emerge, the people said. Representatives for Actis and Welspun Group declined to comment.

In 2004 Actis was spun out of British International Investment, the U.K. government's development-finance institution known at the time as CDC Group. Actis has raised about $24 billion since inception, according to its website.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.