Actis restarts Nxt-Infra sale process, appoints Ambit

General Atlantic-owned infrastructure investor Actis LLP is looking to cash out, fully or partly, from its listed Indian roads platform Nxt-Infra Trust, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
“Actis is prepared to remain a co-investor or exit entirely depending on the valuation and the profile of the incoming investor,” one of the persons said on condition of anonymity.
The mandate had been languishing for about six months, the second person said, on the condition of anonymity. “A Big Four adviser was originally onboarded to take the company through the mandate, but Ambit was later hired following a period of inactivity and execution hurdles.”
The earlier outreach was focused largely on a small set of large private equity firms, this person added. “The expectation is that Ambit will present the asset to a more diversified set of buyers beyond the usual global pension funds.”