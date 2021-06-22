Actis to buy Fortum’ 500 MW solar projects for Euro 280 million

Actis has taken significant bets on India’s green economy and plans to grow its renewable energy platform in India, Sprng Energy, to 2 giga watt (GW) capacity. Actis also plans to invest $850 million to build two green energy platforms for setting up grid-connected solar and wind power parks, and the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment respectively. Actis has been present in this space and had earlier sold Ostro Energy Pvt. Ltd to ReNew Power Ventures in 2018 at an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.