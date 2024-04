After a few of its customers experienced issues while accessing NetBanking, the HDFC Bank on Monday said it is trying to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The bank requested its customers to use alternatives such as MobileBanking, Payzapp meanwhile.

"A few customers may experience issues while accessing NetBanking. We're actively working to resolve this at the earliest. Meanwhile, please use MobileBanking, Payzapp, MyCards or Chat Banking via Whatsapp on 7070022222 for transactions. We regret the inconvenience," HDFC Bank wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

