After a few of its customers experienced issues while accessing NetBanking, the HDFC Bank on Monday said it is trying to resolve the issue at the earliest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A few customers may experience issues while accessing NetBanking. We're actively working to resolve this at the earliest. Meanwhile, please use MobileBanking, Payzapp, MyCards or Chat Banking via Whatsapp on 7070022222 for transactions. We regret the inconvenience," HDFC Bank wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the market closed on Monday, shares of HDFC Bank declined over 1 per cent, reversing early gains, after reporting its March quarter earnings over the weekend.

The stock dipped 1.24 per cent to settle at ₹1,512.30 even after a positive beginning on the BSE. During the day, it declined 1.52 per cent to ₹1,507.95.

On the NSE, shares of the company went lower by 1.10 per cent to settle at ₹1,514.35, paring early gains. During the day, it dropped 1.50 per cent to ₹1,508.30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) got eroded by ₹14,434.12 crore to ₹11,48,880.80 crore.

