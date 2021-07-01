Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has intensified pressure on GlaxoSmithKline PLC, calling on the pharmaceutical giant to replace members of its board and launch a process to decide whether Chief Executive Emma Walmsley should continue to lead the group.

The hedge fund, known for waging forceful campaigns for change at companies in which it invests, on Thursday said Glaxo had a poor record of execution, that its share price had underperformed for years and that its management lacked credibility.

In a 17-page letter addressed to Glaxo Chairman Jonathan Symonds, Elliott made several recommendations including that the company undertake a “robust process" to select the best leadership after Glaxo’s planned split into a pharmaceuticals and vaccines business, and one focused on consumer healthcare.

It said this process needed to be undertaken by a refreshed board of directors that included new appointments with expertise in pharmaceuticals and science, and that it had drawn up a list of potential appointees. Elliott said it wasn’t pushing for a specific outcome, but that the future CEOs of the separated companies “must have the skillsets and expertise to match their respective tasks at hand."

Elliott bought its stake in Glaxo, which has a market valuation of about £72 billion, equivalent to around $99 billion, earlier this year, according to a person familiar with the matter. It hasn’t disclosed the size of its position, but the person said it was worth multiple billion pounds. Under U.K. rules, investors must disclose any stake that represents 3% or more of a company’s voting rights. Glaxo’s shares were up about 0.7% Thursday morning.

The hedge fund criticized Glaxo for being “overly bureaucratic," failing to empower its scientists, spending less on research and development than its competitors, and having maintained a dividend that it couldn’t afford.

Ms. Walmsley last week acknowledged Glaxo’s historic underperformance in a presentation to investors but said the company was now poised for stronger growth after a yearslong shake-up.

Since taking the helm four years ago, Ms. Walmsley has ramped up Glaxo’s spending on research, replaced most of its top management and bet big on cancer drugs through a $4.16 billion acquisition of oncology specialist Tesaro.

She also combined Glaxo’s large consumer-healthcare business with that of Pfizer Inc., which the company plans to spin off as a stand-alone company next year.

Ms. Walmsley—who led Glaxo’s consumer-healthcare business before becoming chief executive of the group—last week confirmed her intention to lead the pharmaceutical and vaccines business after the separation. She also said Glaxo would cut its dividend to help fund investment in research.

A spokesman for Glaxo said Thursday that the issues described in Elliott’s letter weren’t new and that its existing plans sought to address them. “We believe our shareholders are supportive of this strategy, and that they are focused on GSK executing on it without distraction or delay," he said, adding that the company would respond more fully in due course.

Elliott said last week’s investor update was an “important step in the right direction" but was “not sufficient to resolve GSK’s credibility challenges."

In addition to the boardroom changes and leadership review, Elliott called for Glaxo’s board to be open to selling the consumer-healthcare business instead of spinning it off. The hedge fund said the proceeds of a sale could be used to increase research investment at the pharmaceuticals and vaccines business, as well as pay down debt.

Elliott described Glaxo’s vaccines business, whose shingles shot is one of the world’s biggest-selling vaccines outside of Covid-19, as its “crown jewel" and said it should be given greater autonomy within the organization. It said such a move would make the unit more nimble, aid talent retention and ensure it was “better positioned for future pandemics than it was for Covid-19."

While Glaxo has a number of collaborations under way to develop Covid-19 vaccines, these candidates are still in clinical trials or early development.

The hedge fund also called for stronger links between performance and compensation for executives and further cost cutting.

