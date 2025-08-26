Activist Investor Fivespan Takes Stake in New York Times

(Bloomberg) -- The financiers that led a high-profile activist campaign at the New York Times Co. three years ago have now taken a stake in the iconic newspaper company via their new investment firm.

Fivespan Partners, the activist investment firm started last year by Dylan Haggart and Sarah Coyne, has built a position in the Times and is pushing it to use artificial intelligence to expand its subscription base, according to a letter to Fivespan investors reviewed by Bloomberg News. The pair led ValueAct Capital Management’s investment at the Times before leaving to open Fivespan.

“AI is a clear tailwind for The New York Times — our work shows it can more than double the company’s long-term revenue and profit potential: enhancing growth by reaching broader audiences, converting more readers into paying subscribers, and unlocking new, lucrative profit pools,” Fivespan said in the letter.

The Times could use AI to broaden its international reach with low-cost text and audio translations and to develop more “dynamic paywalls and optimized pricing,” the letter shows. Low-cost video offerings could also boost revenue-per user, according to Fivespan.

Fivespan has engaged privately with the company, according to people familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public. The size of Fivespan’s stake couldn’t immediately be learned.

A representative for San Francisco-based Fivespan declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Times didn’t immediately provide comment.

ValueAct said at the time it built its Times position that the company could boost digital sales by aggressively rolling out its subscriber-only bundles of games and cooking recipes, which proved to be a hit.

“Today, we believe AI represents a similar transformation opportunity deserving the same level of commitment and execution,” Fivespan contends.

While bundles account for more than half of the Times’ digital subscribers, the improvement in earnings and growth “remains under-appreciated,” the firm added. The Times holds a “comparable opportunity” to Netflix Inc. and Spotify Technology SA, which are “viewed as AI beneficiaries” and trade at a premium due to their “growth potential and market dominance,” Fivespan said.

The Times fell 0.4% to close at $59.56 in New York trading Monday, giving the company a market value of about $9.7 billion. The stock has gained 8.1% in the past year.

The Times reported this month that it added 230,000 digital subscribers in the second quarter, down from 250,000 during the previous period. It now has 11.9 million digital and print subscribers, up from 11.7 million three months earlier, as it continues bundling news with games and cooking recipes.

In the second quarter, the company also signed its first agreement with “generative-AI at the center” through a deal with Amazon.com Inc. that will bring its content across Amazon’s platform, Times Chief Executive Officer Meredith Kopit Levien said in a conference call with analysts this month.

The company has previously said it’s exploring AI cautiously, balancing innovation with the need to protect editorial integrity.

The Times sued Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI Inc. in 2023 for using its content to help develop artificial intelligence services.

--With assistance from Hannah Miller.

