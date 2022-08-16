Activist Politan Capital has 9% stake in Masimo

Irvine, Calif.-based Masimo, which has a market value of around $8 billion, is one of the major suppliers of monitoring technologies including pulse oximeters to hospitals. It reported in its second-quarter earnings last week that its core healthcare revenue rose 17% from a year ago to $357 million. Masimo reported $565 million in total revenue in the quarter. It guided analysts to revenue of between $1.985 billion and $2.045 billion for the full year.