Activists Call Fifth Third’s Deal for Comerica ‘Flawed’

(Bloomberg) -- HoldCo Asset Management LP is demanding that Comerica Inc. release additional details on its deal to be acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp, calling the sale process “flawed” ahead of a shareholder vote in early January.

Advertisement

The activist investor pushed the regional lender to sell itself earlier this year, but now says Comerica failed to allow for an independent, competitive process, according to a HoldCo presentation seen by Bloomberg News.

Comerica also failed to negotiate meaningfully with Fifth Third and accepted a deal at the low end of the valuation range of Fifth Third’s first offer, according to the presentation.

“It appears that Comerica steered the sale toward a preferred bidder (Fifth Third) rather than running an open, competitive process designed to maximize shareholder value,” HoldCo said.

Fifth Third and Comerica shares were among the worst performers on the KBW Bank Index on Monday.

At issue is the deal announced Oct. 6 for Fifth Third to acquire Comerica in an all-stock transaction valued at $10.9 billion. It came after mounting pressure from Comerica investors, tired of its underperforming shares following years of lagging behind competitors in loan growth and cost management.

Advertisement

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Fifth Third has said the acquisition of Dallas-based Comerica would help accelerate its expansion, after it spent years building branches in the Southeast.

But now HoldCo is demanding Comerica release additional disclosures about the sale process, including the identity of another bidder that came to light in a Nov. 5 regulatory filing, and Comerica’s correspondence with it. The unidentified “Financial Institution A” verbally proposed to Comerica Chief Executive Officer Curt Farmer a potential all-stock merger transaction in September, the filing shows.

A representative of Fifth Third declined to comment and representatives for Comerica didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Fifth Third’s offer on Sept. 22 proposed that “Comerica stockholders would receive at least 1.8663 shares of Fifth Third common stock for each share of Comerica common stock,” and Comerica went on to accept this price, according to the filing. HoldCo questioned if there was proper negotiation from Comerica to push for the optimal outcome, when the wording of “at least” in the filing implies that that was the low end of what Fifth Third was willing to pay.

Advertisement

If Comerica declines to amend the S-4 filing materially, HoldCo will consider suing it in the Delaware Court of Chancery to obtain the disclosures, according to HoldCo’s presentation. After it gets to review any supplemental disclosure, it would assess whether to oppose the transaction. It said it may also sue Comerica for breaching fiduciary duty in connection with the sale process.

In July, HoldCo published a slide deck disclosing a 1.8% stake in Comerica and urging the company to pursue an immediate sale. Just over two months later, Fifth Third announced an all-stock acquisition at a 22% premium to HoldCo’s initial disclosure price. HoldCo currently owns about 2 million Comerica shares, or roughly 1.6% of shares outstanding, according to the presentation.

Advertisement

On Sept. 23, Comerica’s board of directors held a meeting to discuss the Fifth Third proposal, including how it compared to a transaction with the unnamed bidder and other potential counterparties, according to the filing. The board believed the Fifth Third proposal “appropriately valued” Comerica with a higher valuation than the one implied in the proposal by “Financial Institution A.”

(Updates with shares in fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com