NEW DELHI : Homegrown direct-to-consumer Ayurvedic nutrition brand Kapiva has found a brand ambassador and investor in model and television personality Malaika Arora, known for being a fitness enthusiast and her penchant for exercise and yoga.

As a strategic investor, Arora has demonstrated her faith in Ayurveda and Kapiva’s product solutions for lifestyle issues faced by millennials, the company said in a release.

Started by Ameve Sharma and Shrey Badhani, Kapiva has a gross merchandise value of more than ₹100 crore and has raised over ₹110 crore led by investors such as Vertex ventures, Fireside, and 3one4 capital.

The announcement comes at a time when consumers are turning to Ayurvedic products to boost immunity and general health in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Kapiva, too, is doubling down on its innovative offerings by adding Ayurvedic solutions for healthy skin and hair, digestion and weight management through formats such as juices, effervescents, and gummies. Arora announced her association with Kapiva on her Instagram handle.

As the brand ambassador, the celebrity model will also be a wellness mentor at the Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda. Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda is an initiative by Kapiva formed with the long-term vision to raise people’s awareness about Ayurveda as a solution to their lifestyle problems. It consists of doctors, nutritionists, food technologists and innovators in the field of Ayurveda.

On her association with Kapiva, Malaika Arora said the company has been able to bring research-backed Ayurvedic solutions in tasty and convenient formats. “I am happy to be a part of this empowering journey where I can simplify Ayurveda for majority Indians and enable them to understand preventative healthcare solutions," she said.

Shrey Badhani, co-founder, Kapiva, said that Arora had placed her trust in the brand as an equity investor. “We serve over two million consumers with research-backed modern format Ayurvedic solutions and with Malaika’s involvement we hope to soon take it to 10 million consumers," he said.

Funded by Fireside Ventures, Madhu Kela, GITS Foods, and the recent Series-B funding led by Vertex Ventures and 3One4 Capital, the Ayurveda startup has seen 10x growth over the last 30 months.

Arora, meanwhile, known for her workout videos, is also the co-founder of Sarva—a wellness ecosystem based on yoga. She’s also launched her food brand called Nude Bowls—an acronym for Nutritious Undisguised Delicious Eats.

All of Arora’s business ventures fall under Malaika Arora Ventures.

