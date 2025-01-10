Bollywood star Danny Denzongpa, known for some of the biggest hits in the Hindi film industry, has beaten India's beer king with his diverse career milestones. Vijay Mallya is popularly credited with revolutionising the beer market in India; however, the sought-after Bollywood villain has outpaced Mallya's empire to build India's third-largest beer brand, Yuksom Breweries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actor diversified into the beer business in 1987 when he founded Yuksom Breweries in his native state, Sikkim. The liquor company is named after his hometown and is managed by the actor and his family. The brewery sells three million cases of beer every year.

Danny Denzongpa builds India's third-largest beer brand In 2005, the actor expanded the beer empire, setting up Denzong Breweries in Odisha. Four years later, he acquired Assam’s Rhino Agencies. According to Yuksom's official website, the brand has a production capacity of 6.8 lakh HL per annum. Yuksom is the third-largest Indian beer company, behind only Kingfisher and Kimaya.

All other brands with higher production are foreign, such as Hogaarden, Budweiser, Carlsberg etc. In 2009, India's beer market expanded drastically. The Northeast was considered the final bastion. Vijay Mallya's United Breweries had cornered almost all of India but had not gained entry into the seven states of the northeast.

According to Hindustan Times, the liquor baron had his eyes set on Assam's Rhino Agencies, a new brewery, for that. However, Danny wanted his Yuksom to dominate the northeast market. On hearing Mallya's takeover plans, MSN reported that Danny bought Rhino Agencies himself and solidified his position in the market.