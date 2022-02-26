Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail, which is tangled in a major legal dispute with Jeff Bezos-led e-comm giant Amazon, today said the company has been finding it difficult to finance the working capital needs, and that it's scaling down the operations to contain losses .

“The company has been finding it difficult to finance the working capital needs. Increasing losses at the store level is a grave concern and is a vicious cycle where larger operations are leading to higher losses," Future Retail said in an exchange filing.

The company added that it has made a loss of ₹4,445 crore in the last four quarters. “Termination notices have been received for a significant number of stores due to huge outstanding, and we would no longer have access to such store premises," Future Retail said.

Saying that it's scaling down the operations to reduce losses in the coming months, Future said it's proposing to expand its online and home delivery business, to increase its reach to the customers.

It also expressed hope that the Scheme of Arrangement proposed with Reliance will be implemented, which will be beneficial for all the stakeholders.

In respect of the Scheme of Arrangement between Future Retail and Reliance Retail, the Mumbai Bench of NCLT has reserved its orders, after hearing arguments of the counsels of the company and Amazon.

The orders were reserved on the application related to issuing direction for convening the meetings of the shareholders and creditors of Future Retail and other applicant companies involved in the scheme to consider and approve the scheme.

“The company has proposed conducting the meetings in the first half of April 2022. In view of this, the long-stop date for the Scheme has already been extended by six months to 30th September 2022 by Reliance," Future Retail said.

As per the company, shareholders are aware that Future Retail is going through an “acute financial crisis". The company has defaulted on its loan servicing and its account has been classified as NPA by the banks.

The company said the ongoing litigation initiated by Amazon in October 2020, which is continuing for the last one and a half years, has created “serious impediments" in the implementation of the Scheme with Reliance Retail, resulting in severe adverse impacts on its working.

