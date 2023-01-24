Design, digital and content agency Garage Worldwide has appointed Sanjay Deshmukh as its CEO. Deshmukh has worked on a number of brands and categories from FMCG to banking, fashion, telecom, tourism, automobile, technology, and politics and created successful brand stories and growth strategies, the company said in a statement.

He has 25 years of experience in brand and business growth strategies, brand communication, social media research, political risk communication, digital marketing, among others. He started his career with RK Swamy BBDO and also worked at organisations like Enterprise-Nexus, and DDB Mudra Group.

Deshmukh said: “My role at Garage is a perfect opportunity. We already have a talented group of people, recognition as the best digital agency of 2022 and an impressive list of clientele. Our aim is to become the best creative digital agency both in terms of content and performance. The difference between good and engaging content depends on an agency’s willingness to push the envelope and we’ll do just that."Raj Kamble, founder and chief creative officer of Famous Innovations, its parent company, said “Garage possesses the ideal fusion of media know-how, tech savviness and creative spark. All of these areas in India have enormous potential, and the country’s digital revolution is just about to take off. We’ve seen the actual power of digital over the past few years, and we are eager to make the most out of it at Garage.“Garage Worldwide has worked with companies like Johnson Tiles, South Indian Bank, Plum Cosmetics, Pernod Ricard India, Kshaar Salts many more are among its current clientele and the agency has also delivered great work for brands like Cipla, Columbia Pacific Communities, Haier, Taneira Sarees, Vadilal Ice-creams, etc..