Ad agency Garage Worldwide appoints Sanjay Deshmukh as CEO1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Deshmukh has worked on a number of brands and categories from FMCG to banking, fashion, telecom, tourism, automobile, technology, and politics
Design, digital and content agency Garage Worldwide has appointed Sanjay Deshmukh as its CEO. Deshmukh has worked on a number of brands and categories from FMCG to banking, fashion, telecom, tourism, automobile, technology, and politics and created successful brand stories and growth strategies, the company said in a statement.
