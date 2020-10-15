Ad bodies rally behind Tanishq

Global and national advertising associations have come out in support of Titan Ltd-owned jewellery brand Tanishq , which was forced to withdraw an advertisement featuring an interfaith couple, following vicious trolling across social media platforms.

The India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) on Wednesday said it strongly reiterates the need to strengthen and safeguard the fundamental right to express and receive commercial expression as guaranteed under Section 19 (1) (A) of the Constitution and that any attempt to stifle the voice must be condemned in the strongest of terms.

“The events that led to the recent Tanishq advertisement being pulled back are very unfortunate. While we respect the opinion of every individual on subjective matters, these should not descend to illegal threats and anti-social behaviour," the association said.

IAA said it will appeal to the governments concerned to take a serious view of such intimidating behaviour and urge them to take exemplary action where required to ensure that businesses are provided a safe environment to communicate their brand advertising messages and contribute to the economic resurgence of India.

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) also said they stand united for the right of advertisers to promote their businesses in a safe environment. AAAI said it disapproves the targeting of the Tanishq ad. “The threats against Tanishq and its employees, which led to the withdrawal of the advertisement, are a matter of great regret and concern," it said.

TAC said after a review by its internal team comprising multi-sectoral experts, that it has come to a consensus that the advertisement breaks no ethical standards, is not derogatory to any person, organization or religion, and does not hurt any national sentiment.

On Tuesday, industry regulator Advertising Standards Council of India said it had reviewed the Tanishq ad after receiving a complaint. “The panel was unanimous that nothing in the advertisement was indecent, vulgar or repulsive, which is likely in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence," it noted.

