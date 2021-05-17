OPEN APP
Ad firm Mediabrands launches global content studio in India

The content division of Mediabrands India has been integrated with MBCS India, which will soon announce its leadership and structure.

 1 min read . Updated: 17 May 2021, 10:12 AM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Mediabrands Content Studio will focus on creating content strategies for Mediabrands India clients, across three emerging categories: branded content opportunities with media partners, digital content that drives performance and engagement, and brand fueled long and short-form original content

NEW DELHI : Media agency Mediabrands India on Monday announced the launch of Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) in India. MBCS is a data-driven content practice, which leverages content to connect brands with people in a personalized way.

Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of advertising firm Interpublic Group.

MBCS will focus on creating content strategies for Mediabrands India clients, across three emerging categories: branded content opportunities with media partners, digital content that drives performance and engagement, and brand fuelled long-and short-form original content. Globally, MBCS was launched in November 2020.



“The launch of MBCS in India reinforces Mediabrands India’s commitment to offering cutting-edge, new and innovative content models for its clients. MBCS will bring together Mediabrands' content tools and capabilities from around the world and add the power of data and media expertise to create content experiences to grow brands," said Shashi Sinha, chief executive, Mediabrands India.

Recently, MBCS announced an exclusive production partnership with VICE Media Group (VMG), which will gain further momentum in India, with the official launch of the division. Vice Media creates content across platforms. It has a portfolio of multiple brands such as Refinery29, a media and entertainment company focused on women, Pulse Films, a production studio, and i-D, a global digital and quarterly fashion magazine.

VMG will make its entire suite of global production content capabilities and creator teams available to Mediabrands' agencies and clients worldwide, including India. According to the agreement, Mediabrands will gain access to all the production teams, creators, and talent that power all of VMG’s brands, including the flagship digital brand VICE, i-D, Noisey, Refinery29, VICE News, VICE Studios, and Pulse Films.

